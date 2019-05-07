|
RUDD, Alex Lloyd. Passed away at Leeton District Hospital on Friday, May 3, 2019. Late of Mimosa Street, Leeton. Beloved husband of Kelly. Dearly loved father of Ellen, Lisa, John; Adam, and step-father of Mikaela. Cherished Pop of Evelyn, Annabel, Irene, Shakira, and Amily. Loved son of Jack & Eliza (both dec'd). Dear brother & brother-in-law of Mary & Bruce, Brenda & Bob, Judy & Fred, Kathy & Ray, Rhonda & Graham, Bobby, and Alf & Pauline. Aged 67 years. 'Resting peacefully' Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that his funeral service will be held Graveside at the Leeton Lawn Cemetery on Friday, May 10, 2019 commencing at 2pm.
Published in The Irrigator on May 7, 2019