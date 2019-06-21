Home

POWERED BY

Services
Les Watkins & Son Pty Ltd
57 Kurrajong Avenue
Leeton, New South Wales 2705
02 6953 3499
Resources
More Obituaries for barbara COLLINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

barbara COLLINS

Notice Condolences

barbara COLLINS Notice
COLLINS, Barbara (Nanny Duck) Passed away on Tuesday, 18 June, 2019. Late of Assumption Villa, Leeton. Beloved wife of George (dec'd). Dearly loved mother & mother-in-law of Brian & Sheree, Andrew (dec'd), Leeanne & Roy Martin and Ian & Tanya. Cherished "Old Nan" of her 7 grandchildren & 13 great grandchildren. Aged 87 years. "Together again" Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that her funeral will take place on Thursday, 27 June, 2019. The cortege is appointed to leave St. Peter's Anglican Church Leeton, after a service commencing at 10am for interment in the Leeton Lawn Cemetery. Flowers most welcome. Donations will be gratefully accepted at the service on behalf of Leeton Can Assist.



logo
Published in The Irrigator on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.