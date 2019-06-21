|
|
COLLINS, Barbara (Nanny Duck) Passed away on Tuesday, 18 June, 2019. Late of Assumption Villa, Leeton. Beloved wife of George (dec'd). Dearly loved mother & mother-in-law of Brian & Sheree, Andrew (dec'd), Leeanne & Roy Martin and Ian & Tanya. Cherished "Old Nan" of her 7 grandchildren & 13 great grandchildren. Aged 87 years. "Together again" Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that her funeral will take place on Thursday, 27 June, 2019. The cortege is appointed to leave St. Peter's Anglican Church Leeton, after a service commencing at 10am for interment in the Leeton Lawn Cemetery. Flowers most welcome. Donations will be gratefully accepted at the service on behalf of Leeton Can Assist.
Published in The Irrigator on June 21, 2019