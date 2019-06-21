Home

CAPSTICK, Brian Passed away at Griffith Base Hospital on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Late of Burt Street, Yanco. Life long friend of Natalie Capstick. Dearly loved by his children Christopher, Lucy and Christina. Cherished and adored "Poppy Brian" of Tristan, Brayden, Liam, Evie and Noah Capstick and Blake Baker. Dear brother of Hilary, Valerie, Derek, Beryl (dec'd), Dennis (dec'd) and Alan (dec'd). Aged 69 years. "Resting peacefully" Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that his funeral service will be held graveside at the Leeton Lawn Cemetery on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 commencing at 2pm.



Published in The Irrigator on June 21, 2019
