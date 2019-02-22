Home

POWERED BY

Services
Les Watkins & Son Pty Ltd
57 Kurrajong Avenue
Leeton, New South Wales 2705
02 6953 3499
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis PATTISON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Thomas PATTISON

Notice Condolences

Dennis Thomas PATTISON Notice
PATTISON, Dennis Thomas Passed away at Assumption Villa Leeton, on Sunday, 17 February 2019. Late of MacArthur Street, Griffith. Beloved partner of Jane (dec). Loving father and father in law of Denise and Jim, John and Barbara, Michael and Ann Marie. Cherished Grandfather of Ashley, Annalise, Rhianna, Rohan, Jaryd, Lauren, Emily and Todd. Adored Great Grandfather of Oscar and Isabella. Aged 80 years. Resting in peace. The relatives and friends of the late Dennis Pattison are respectfully informed that a memorial service will be held on Monday, 25 February 2019 at the Leeton Soldiers Club, commencing at 2.00pm . A private Cremation was held for Dennis.



logo
Published in The Irrigator on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.