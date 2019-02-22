|
|
PATTISON, Dennis Thomas Passed away at Assumption Villa Leeton, on Sunday, 17 February 2019. Late of MacArthur Street, Griffith. Beloved partner of Jane (dec). Loving father and father in law of Denise and Jim, John and Barbara, Michael and Ann Marie. Cherished Grandfather of Ashley, Annalise, Rhianna, Rohan, Jaryd, Lauren, Emily and Todd. Adored Great Grandfather of Oscar and Isabella. Aged 80 years. Resting in peace. The relatives and friends of the late Dennis Pattison are respectfully informed that a memorial service will be held on Monday, 25 February 2019 at the Leeton Soldiers Club, commencing at 2.00pm . A private Cremation was held for Dennis.
Published in The Irrigator on Feb. 22, 2019