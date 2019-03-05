|
McKERSIE, Ethel Marion Passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 28, 2019. Late of Carramar Nursing Home, Leeton. Daughter of Arbuthnot & Rachel (both dec'd). Dear sister & sister in law of Jack (dec'd), Les (dec'd), Una, Frank & Kathleen (both dec'd), and Ron & Margaret. Loving aunt of all her nieces and nephews. Aged 88 years. 'At rest' Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that her funeral will take place on Friday, March 8, 2019. The cortege is appointed to leave St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Leeton after a service commencing at 11am for interment in the Leeton Lawn Cemetery.
