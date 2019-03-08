Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Garry CHAMBERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Garry Joffre CHAMBERS

Notice Condolences

Garry Joffre CHAMBERS Notice
CHAMBERS, Garry Joffre. Passed away at Calvary Hospital Wagga Wagga on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Late of Cedar Street, Leeton. Beloved husband of Hilary. Dearly loved father & father-in-law of Estelle & Graham Curry, and Garth & Belinda. Cherished grandfather of Jacob, Amy (dec'd), Amber, Bree, Jacinta, Katie, Rohan, Emma, and Bethany. Dear brother of Ernie, Lol, Sandra, and Tony. Aged 79 years. 'Resting peacefully in Gods care' Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that his funeral will take place on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. The cortege is appointed to leave St. Joseph's Catholic Church Leeton after a Requiem Mass commencing at 2pm for interment in the Leeton Lawn Cemetery.



logo
Published in The Irrigator on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.