CHAMBERS, Garry Joffre. Passed away at Calvary Hospital Wagga Wagga on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Late of Cedar Street, Leeton. Beloved husband of Hilary. Dearly loved father & father-in-law of Estelle & Graham Curry, and Garth & Belinda. Cherished grandfather of Jacob, Amy (dec'd), Amber, Bree, Jacinta, Katie, Rohan, Emma, and Bethany. Dear brother of Ernie, Lol, Sandra, and Tony. Aged 79 years. 'Resting peacefully in Gods care' Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that his funeral will take place on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. The cortege is appointed to leave St. Joseph's Catholic Church Leeton after a Requiem Mass commencing at 2pm for interment in the Leeton Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Irrigator on Mar. 8, 2019