GOREY, Genneice Merline Passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 16, 2019. Formerly of Wade Avenue, Leeton. Daughter of Finley & Greta (both dec'd). Dear sister of Allan (dec'd) and Gretchen (dec'd). Fond aunt of Sean & Stuart Masters and family. Aged 81 years. "Reunited with her family" Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that her funeral will take place on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. The cortege is appointed to leave St. Peter's Anglican Church Leeton, after a service commencing at 2pm for interment in the Leeton General Cemetery.



logo
Published in The Irrigator on June 21, 2019
