ROBERTSON, Gloria Marjorie Passed on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Late of Bowral and formerly of Merungle Hill, Yanco. Beloved wife of Ken (dec'd). Dearly loved mother of Susan, Graham, Kim, and Grant, mother-in-law of John and Debbie, and foster mother of Roger. Cherished Nan of Anna and Jacqui. Aged 96 years. 'Together again' Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that her funeral will take place on Friday, April 26, 2019. The cortege is appointed to leave St. Peter's Anglican Church, Leeton, after a service commencing at 11am for interment in the Leeton Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Irrigator from Apr. 19 to Apr. 23, 2019