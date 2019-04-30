|
MORTIMER, Graham Clifford (Mort) Passed away at home on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Late of Railway Avenue, Leeton. Dearly loved father & father in law of Joanne & Rod Bell, Sharyn & Jason Bourke, and Anthony. Cherished Poppy Mort to Callum, Madison; Ally, Samantha, and Emma. Dear brother & brother in law to Jeff & Pat. Aged 72 years. 'At rest' Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that Mort's funeral service is to be held at the Yanco Hall at a day & time yet to be confirmed. A private cremation will follow.
Published in The Irrigator on Apr. 30, 2019