|
|
DAVIES Helen "Ruth" Passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019. Late of Gordon ACT and formerly of Leeton. Beloved wife of Ray (dec'd). Dearly loved mother & mother-in-law of Helen & David Esdaile, Louise & Andy Deck, Craig & Lyn Davies, and Ashley & Desleigh Davies. Cherished grandmother of all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Aged 94 years. 'Together again' Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that her funeral service will be held at the Uniting Church, Leeton, on Friday, April 12, 2019 commencing at 2pm, followed by a burial at the Leeton Lawn Cemetery
Published in The Irrigator on Apr. 9, 2019