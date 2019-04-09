Home

POWERED BY

Services
Les Watkins & Son Pty Ltd
57 Kurrajong Avenue
Leeton, New South Wales 2705
02 6953 3499
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen DAVIES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen "Ruth" DAVIES

Notice Condolences

Helen "Ruth" DAVIES Notice
DAVIES Helen "Ruth" Passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019. Late of Gordon ACT and formerly of Leeton. Beloved wife of Ray (dec'd). Dearly loved mother & mother-in-law of Helen & David Esdaile, Louise & Andy Deck, Craig & Lyn Davies, and Ashley & Desleigh Davies. Cherished grandmother of all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Aged 94 years. 'Together again' Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that her funeral service will be held at the Uniting Church, Leeton, on Friday, April 12, 2019 commencing at 2pm, followed by a burial at the Leeton Lawn Cemetery



logo
Published in The Irrigator on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.