Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jessie BROWN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jessie Kathleen BROWN

Notice Condolences

Jessie Kathleen BROWN Notice
BROWN. Jessie Kathleen, Passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Late of the Assumption Villa, Leeton. Beloved wife of John (dec'd). Dearly loved mother & mother-in-law of Margaret & Steve Lewis, Dennis & Tanya, and Peter & Donna Foley. Cherished Nanna of Chris, Melissa, Nicholas; James, Kaitlin; Samantha & Victoria, and her 5 great grandchildren. Dear sister of Eric (dec'd), Aileen, and Ron. Aged 89 years. 'Together again' Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that her funeral will take place on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. The cortege is appointed to leave St. Joseph's Catholic Church Leeton after a Requiem Mass commencing at 2pm for interment in the Leeton Lawn Cemetery.



logo
Published in The Irrigator on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.