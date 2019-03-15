|
BROWN. Jessie Kathleen, Passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Late of the Assumption Villa, Leeton. Beloved wife of John (dec'd). Dearly loved mother & mother-in-law of Margaret & Steve Lewis, Dennis & Tanya, and Peter & Donna Foley. Cherished Nanna of Chris, Melissa, Nicholas; James, Kaitlin; Samantha & Victoria, and her 5 great grandchildren. Dear sister of Eric (dec'd), Aileen, and Ron. Aged 89 years. 'Together again' Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that her funeral will take place on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. The cortege is appointed to leave St. Joseph's Catholic Church Leeton after a Requiem Mass commencing at 2pm for interment in the Leeton Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Irrigator on Mar. 15, 2019