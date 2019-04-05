Home

NEWMAN, Larry Charles Passed away at St. George Hospital, Sydney, on Sunday, March 31, 2019. Late of Wamoon. Loving husband of Carol. Dearly loved father & father in law of Arron & Sharon, and Glenn & Carissa. Cherished Grandad of Lauren, Christopher; Mitchell, Brodie, and Brooke. Dear brother & brother in law of Denis & Kathy (dec'd) and family. Aged 70 years. 'Resting peacefully' Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that his funeral service will be held graveside at the Leeton Lawn Cemetery on Monday, April 8, 2019 commencing at 10.30am.



Published in The Irrigator on Apr. 5, 2019
