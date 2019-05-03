Home

BUSH Leslie Anne Passed away 5th May 2018 In loving memory of my darling wife Loving husband Warren. Loved daughter of Dawn (dec) & Malcolm Robertson, loving sisters Sharon (dec), Roslyn, Debra, loving children Shane (dec), Stacey & Leanne. Memories and love still strong I miss you every day You were well loved by me and all who knew you from country to coast. Sadly missed by me, family and friends You were taken too soon, To young darling Love you always Warren
Published in The Irrigator on May 3, 2019
