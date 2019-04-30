Home

WILLIAMS, Margaret Therese Passed away at Tamworth on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Arthur Francis Williams. Dearly loved mother & mother in law of Brian & Evelyn Williams, and Lisa & Timothy O'Callaghan. Cherished grandmother of Jenna; Georgia, Sophie, Charlotte, Phoebe, Fergus, and great grandson Ignatius. Aged 85 years. 'Together again' Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that her funeral will take place on Thursday, May 2, 2019. The cortege is appointed to leave St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Leeton after a Requiem Mass commencing at 10am for interment in the Leeton Lawn Cemetery.



Published in The Irrigator on Apr. 30, 2019
