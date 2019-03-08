|
VOGELE, Rex John. Passed away suddenly on Thursday, January 31, 2019. Late of Muntenpen Street, Leeton. Loving father & father-in-law of Alisha & Michael, and Matthew & Rebecca. Cherished grandfather of Hayley. Loving son of Mel & Greta (both dec'd). Dear brother & brother-in-law of Kay & Ken Aylett, and Bev & Phillip Melverton. Fond uncle of his nieces and nephews. Aged 67 years. 'At rest' Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that his funeral will take place on Monday, March 11, 2019. The cortege is appointed to leave St. John's Lutheran Church Leeton after a service commencing at 10am for interment in the Leeton Lawn Cemetery. Flowers most welcome.
Published in The Irrigator on Mar. 8, 2019