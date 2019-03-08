Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rex VOGELE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rex John VOGELE

Notice Condolences

Rex John VOGELE Notice
VOGELE, Rex John. Passed away suddenly on Thursday, January 31, 2019. Late of Muntenpen Street, Leeton. Loving father & father-in-law of Alisha & Michael, and Matthew & Rebecca. Cherished grandfather of Hayley. Loving son of Mel & Greta (both dec'd). Dear brother & brother-in-law of Kay & Ken Aylett, and Bev & Phillip Melverton. Fond uncle of his nieces and nephews. Aged 67 years. 'At rest' Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that his funeral will take place on Monday, March 11, 2019. The cortege is appointed to leave St. John's Lutheran Church Leeton after a service commencing at 10am for interment in the Leeton Lawn Cemetery. Flowers most welcome.



logo
Published in The Irrigator on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.