|
|
McDERMOTT. Ross Eric, Passed away at Leeton District Hospital on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Late of Karri Road, Leeton and formerly of Fivebough and Moombooldool. Beloved husband of Janet. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Ron (dec'd) & Elaine, Leanne Wellard, Brenda & Scott Young, and Doug & Alison. Cherished grandfather of his 12 grandchildren and 1 great grand-daughter. Dear brother of Don, Nerril Smith, Janice Cochrane (dec'd) and their respective families. 'Resting peacefully' Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that his funeral service will be held Graveside at the Barellan Lawn Cemetery on Thursday, March 14, 2019 commencing at 2pm. Flowers most welcome. Donations will be gratefully accepted on behalf of the Barellan Aged Care Support Group.
Published in The Irrigator on Mar. 12, 2019