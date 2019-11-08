|
|
DANIEL MARK HUTTON Daniel Mark Hutton, formerly of Leeton, died peacefully on Sunday 27th October in Sydney at the age of 38 years, after a long battle with cancer. Dan is survived by his wife Georgie and children Monty and Delilah, his father Keith, brother James and mother Kathleen. The funeral was held in the Eastern Beaches of Sydney at St Luke's Anglican Church, Clovelly on Friday 1st November 2019. Thanks to staff at St Vincent's Hospital Sydney and the many well-wishers and supporters at this sad time. Keith, Jacqui and James.
Published in The Irrigator on Nov. 8, 2019