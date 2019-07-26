Home

dorothy jean TUCKER Notice
TUCKER, Dorothy Jean. Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 24th July 2019. Late of Carramar Nursing Home, Leeton. Beloved wife of Jack. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Lynda, and Russell (dec'd) & Lynn. Cherished grandmother of Zoe & Mark, Beau & Bree; and great grandmother of Chase, Ty and Savannah. Dear sister of Keith Thompson (dec'd). Aged 87years. "Now at rest" Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that her funeral will take place on Wednesday 31st July 2019. The cortege is appointed to leave St. Peter's Anglican Church Leeton after a service commencing at 11am for interment in the Leeton Lawn Cemetery.



Published in The Irrigator on July 26, 2019
