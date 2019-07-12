|
|
WHITE Edith Ellerker Passed away at Leeton District Hospital on Tuesday 9th July 2019. Late of the Assumption Villa and formerly of Farm 1293 Whitton. Beloved wife of the late Cecil White. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Peter & Felicity and Pauline. Cherished grandmother of Michael, Lyon & Gemma, Dylon & Emma, Dane, Hayden, Calib and great grandmother of August, Jax and Finnigan. Dear sister of Nancy Forsyth. Aged 96 years. "Together again" Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that her funeral will take place on Monday 15th July 2019. The cortege is appointed to leave St. Peter's Anglican Church Leeton after a service commencing at 2.30pm for interment in the Leeton Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Irrigator on July 12, 2019