DODDS Geoff Passed away on Tuesday 22nd October 2019. Late of Benyon Street, Albury. Beloved husband of Judy Fuller. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Justin & Talayah, Courtney and step father of Marcia, Ben and Shayne. Cherished grandfather of Jack, Ned and Larny. Dear brother of Kevin, Peter (dec'd), Graham (dec'd), Jennifer Peacock and their respective families. Fond uncle of his nieces and nephews. Aged 65 years. "Resting peacefully" Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that his funeral will take place on Thursday 31st October 2019. The cortege is appointed to leave St. Peter's Anglican Church Leeton after a service commencing at 11am for interment in the Leeton Lawn Cemetery.



Published in The Irrigator on Oct. 25, 2019
