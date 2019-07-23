|
DI SALVATORE, Giovanni Angelo (John). Passed away on Saturday 20th July 2019. Late of Farm 266 Brobenah Road, Leeton. Beloved husband of Lina. Dearly loved father and father in law of Rocci & Maria, Michelina & Matthew, Domenica & Michael, Louise, Amelia & Robert, Antonina, and Michael & Nicky. Cherished grandfather of Kassia, Nicholas & Kayli, Daniel, Emily, Tahlia, Aiden and Caterina. Dear brother of Paul (dec'd), Maria (dec'd), Mario, Anna and their families. Aged 83 years. Funeral details yet to be confirmed.
Published in The Irrigator on July 23, 2019