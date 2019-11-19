|
PALMER John Sidney (Jack) Passed away suddenly on Tuesday 5th November 2019. Late of Lightwood Street, Leeton. Son of Alf & Win (both dec'd). Dear brother and brother-in-law of Eileen & Fred Williams, Ruth & Neil Morris and Rodney & Debbie. Fond uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Aged 71 years. "Resting peacefully" Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that Jack's funeral service will be held Graveside at the Leeton Lawn Cemetery, TODAY Tuesday 19th November commencing at 10am.
Published in The Irrigator on Nov. 19, 2019