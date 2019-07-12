Home

More Obituaries for kim SHIRDON
kim richard SHIRDON

kim richard SHIRDON Notice
SHIRDON Kim Richard Passed away peacefully at Griffith Base Hospital on Tuesday 9th July 2019. Late of Wilga Street, Leeton and formerly of Tamworth. Beloved husband of Shirley. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Craig & Renee and Stacey. Cherished grandfather of Kylah, Mitchell, Seth and Macey. Stepfather of Virginia, Tammy, Vanessa and their families. Dear brother of Gary, David, Judy, Kerry, Sandra, Peter, Donald, Michael, Garry and Lyn. Aged 61 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that his funeral service will be held at St. Peter's Anglican Church Leeton on Wednesday 17th July 2019 commencing at 11am. A private cremation will follow.



Published in The Irrigator on July 12, 2019
