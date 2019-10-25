Home

POWERED BY

Services
Les Watkins & Son Pty Ltd
57 Kurrajong Avenue
Leeton, New South Wales 2705
02 6953 3499
Resources
More Obituaries for leonard BLACKETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

leonard stanley (len) BLACKETT

Add a Memory
leonard stanley (len) BLACKETT Notice
BLACKETT Leonard Stanley (Len) Passed away suddenly at Wagga Base Hospital on Monday 21st October 2019. Late of Cherry Avenue, Leeton. Beloved husband of Marlene. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Janice & Russell Clark, Graham, Daryl & Cindy, Sharon and Chris & Sam. Cherished grandfather of his 12 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Dear brother of Bev, Kay, Denise, Trevor (dec'd) and their respective families. Aged 80 years. "Your happiness and love will remain in our hearts" Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that Len's funeral service will be held graveside at the Leeton Lawn Cemetery on Wednesday 30th October 2019 commencing at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations will be gratefully accepted at the service on behalf of the Leeton VRA Rescue Squad.



logo
Published in The Irrigator on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of leonard's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.