|
|
BLACKETT Leonard Stanley (Len) Passed away suddenly at Wagga Base Hospital on Monday 21st October 2019. Late of Cherry Avenue, Leeton. Beloved husband of Marlene. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Janice & Russell Clark, Graham, Daryl & Cindy, Sharon and Chris & Sam. Cherished grandfather of his 12 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Dear brother of Bev, Kay, Denise, Trevor (dec'd) and their respective families. Aged 80 years. "Your happiness and love will remain in our hearts" Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that Len's funeral service will be held graveside at the Leeton Lawn Cemetery on Wednesday 30th October 2019 commencing at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations will be gratefully accepted at the service on behalf of the Leeton VRA Rescue Squad.
Published in The Irrigator on Oct. 25, 2019