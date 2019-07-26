|
COTTOM Leonie Gaye Passed away on Sunday 21st July 2019. Late of Bupa Aged Care Griffith and formerly of Park Avenue Leeton. Loving mother of Felicity (dec'd) and Jason & Amy Lee. Loved daughter of Tom & Pam Sullivan (both dec'd). Dear sister of Maureen, Catherine and twin Diane. Special friend of Bill Frazer. Aged 62 years. "Resting peacefully in God's care" Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that her funeral service will be held graveside at the Leeton Lawn Cemetery on Monday 29th July 2019 commencing at 10am.
Published in The Irrigator on July 26, 2019