ELMS, Lorraine Gay Passed away at Opal Nursing Home Narrandera on Thursday 11th July 2019. Daughter of Alf & Alma (both dec'd). Dear sister of Colin (dec'd), Lois (of Perth), Judy (dec'd), Stanley (dec'd) and Terry (dec'd). Loved aunt of all her nieces and nephews. Beloved friend of Sharon. Aged 74 years. 'Resting peacefully' Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that her funeral service will be held at St. Peter's Anglican Church Leeton on Friday 19th July 2019 commencing at 2pm. A private cremation will follow.
Published in The Irrigator on July 16, 2019