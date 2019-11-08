Home

Les Watkins & Son Pty Ltd
Margaret Faith DARRINGTON

Margaret Faith DARRINGTON Notice
DARRINGTON, Margaret Faith Passed away on Wednesday 6th November 2019. Late of Karri Road, Leeton. Beloved wife of the Late Mervyn Harold Darrington. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Craig & Debbie, and Brett & Heather. Cherished Nan of Joel & Hope, Todd; Laura & Daniel, and Molly. Aged 73 years. "Together again" Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that her funeral will take place on Tuesday 12th November 2019. The cortege is appointed to leave St. Peter's Anglican Church, Leeton after a service commencing at 2pm for interment in the Leeton Lawn Cemetery. Flowers most welcome.



Published in The Irrigator on Nov. 8, 2019
