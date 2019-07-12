|
DAY, Mary Alison Passed away on Tuesday 9th July 2019. Late of Carramar Nursing Home and formerly of Wallowa Street, Leeton. Beloved wife of the late Tom Day. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Christine & Bruce, Vicki (dec'd) & Christopher, John & Kristine and Joanne (dec'd). Cherished grandmother of all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Dear sister of Alan, Dulcie, Bill (all dec'd) and Bob. Aged 80 years. "Together again" Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that her funeral service will be held graveside at the Leeton Lawn Cemetery on Monday 15th July 2019 commencing at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations will be gratefully accepted at the service on behalf of the Carramar Carers Group.
Published in The Irrigator on July 12, 2019