|
|
BELLANTONI Matteo Passed away on Friday 30th August 2019. Late of Haberfield, Sydney. Beloved husband of the late Maria Montagna Bellantoni (nee Carbone). Dear brother & brother-in-law of Gina & Francesco (dec'd) Artese, Lilla & Pantaleo Origa, Domenic & Sandra Bellatoni and Francesco & Pina Bellantoni. Fond uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Aged 83 years. "Resting peacefully in God's care" Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that Matteo's interment will be held graveside at the "Cappella of the Immaculate Conception" Leeton Cemetery on Monday 9th September 2019 commencing at 11am.
Published in The Irrigator on Sept. 6, 2019