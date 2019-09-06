|
DAVIDSON (nee Brown) Sybil Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 4th September 2019. Late of Settlers Village, Estella and formerly of Leeton and Whitton. Beloved wife of the late Keith Miller Davidson (2005). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of John (dec'd) & Carol, Peter & Jenny, Gary & Suzanne and Gai & Les Douglas. Cherished grandmother of her 12 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. Aged 92 years. "Together again" Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that her funeral will take place on Saturday 14th September 2019. The cortege is appointed to leave St. Peter's Anglican Church Leeton after a service commencing at 10am for interment in the Leeton Lawn Cemetery.
