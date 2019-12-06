|
BROWN Ursula Mary Passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday 2nd December 2019. Late of Acacia Avenue, Leeton. Beloved wife of Russell. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Simon & Sarah, Errol & Jewel and Alethea & Peter Aloisi. Cherished Nan of her 8 grandchildren. Aged 65 years. "Resting peacefully in God's care" Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that Ursula's funeral service will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church Leeton on Tuesday 10th December 2019 commencing at 11am. A private cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations will be gratefully accepted at the service on behalf of the Leeton Hospital Auxiliary
Published in The Irrigator on Dec. 6, 2019