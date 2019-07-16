|
|
WILLIAMS William WILLIAMS, William GEORGE
25.4.1935 - 12.7.2019
Late of Moruya formerly of Whitton.
Beloved husband of Jan.
Loving father of Douglas and Danielle, and Ashley (dec).
Adored grandad of Lauren, Georgina, Sylvie, Billy and Gryffyn.
Loving uncle and best mate of Fred.
Loved by everyone.
The funeral service for George will be held in the Bluegum Chapel of William Cole Funerals, 60 Nettlefold Street, Belconnen ACT on Friday, 19 July 2019 commencing at 3:00pm.
In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to Ronald McDonald House.
Published in The Irrigator on July 16, 2019